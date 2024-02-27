Oppenheimer Raises NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $300.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NICE. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.55.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $243.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.43. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $253.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. NICE’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NICE will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in NICE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in NICE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

