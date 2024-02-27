O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $26,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,581,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,530.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,581,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,806 shares of company stock worth $20,626,546 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $10.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,072.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $999.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $963.48. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $795.74 and a 1-year high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

