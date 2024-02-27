Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) PT Lowered to $70.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $90.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 593.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

