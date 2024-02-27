PAAL AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $325.65 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. PAAL AI has a market cap of $325.65 million and $3.70 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,669,392 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 795,669,392 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.39154136 USD and is up 12.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,469,040.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

