PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of PACCAR worth $23,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.99. 106,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,457. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

