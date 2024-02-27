Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSBD opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $17.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

