Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

