Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given a C$33.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has been given a C$33.00 target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POU. ATB Capital cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.28.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

TSE:POU traded up C$0.67 on Tuesday, hitting C$29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 157,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,328. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.91. The company has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.80.

In related news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 2,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$25.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,823.00. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.