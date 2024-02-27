Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 211 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Allstate Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $159.80 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.27.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -287.10%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

