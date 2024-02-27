Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 265 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avnet were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,622,000 after acquiring an additional 335,696 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,730,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avnet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,039,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,772,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,777,000 after acquiring an additional 129,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Avnet Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.