Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $129,000 Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,573,000.

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.19 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

