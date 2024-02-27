Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $192.86.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,402,386.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,773 shares of company stock worth $4,802,863 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

