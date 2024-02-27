Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Paychex makes up approximately 3.1% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Down 0.5 %

Paychex stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.79. 123,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,943. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

