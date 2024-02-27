Payoneer Global (PAYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.80. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,190,571 shares in the company, valued at $15,569,986.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $333,749.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,064 shares of company stock worth $818,077. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 91.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

