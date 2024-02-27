PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $312.30 million and $26.99 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 312,417,608 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 312,417,608.12. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99974341 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $24,314,718.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

