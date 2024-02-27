Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,262 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline makes up 1.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $440,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.70. 289,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.21. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.14%.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.