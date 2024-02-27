Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.45

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 432134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Pennpetro Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.50 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46.

About Pennpetro Energy

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

