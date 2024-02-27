Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $284.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.36.

NYSE:PEN opened at $231.28 on Friday. Penumbra has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.24.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $135,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,094,871.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $954,091.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835 shares of company stock worth $190,866 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,104,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Penumbra by 331.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 7,117.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 238,287 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 37.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,862,000 after acquiring an additional 137,750 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

