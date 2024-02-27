Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $310.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penumbra from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.36.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Price Performance

NYSE PEN opened at $231.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.16 and its 200-day moving average is $241.24. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $180.93 and a 12-month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $33,961.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 150 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $33,961.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,091.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total transaction of $135,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,094,871.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835 shares of company stock valued at $190,866. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.