PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.265 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average of $169.62. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,942,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,875 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17,366.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,745,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

