Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.050-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.0 million-$965.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.3 million. Perficient also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.05-4.20 EPS.

Perficient Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 181,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,809. Perficient has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 22.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

