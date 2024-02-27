Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.74-0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $212-218 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.00 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.200 EPS.

Perficient Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $96.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Insider Activity at Perficient

In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,930,813 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $255,582,000 after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Perficient by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,049 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perficient by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,418 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Articles

