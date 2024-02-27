Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.740-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.0 million-$218.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.8 million. Perficient also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.050-4.200 EPS.

Perficient Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. Perficient has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perficient

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Perficient by 170.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,159 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Perficient by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,043 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Perficient by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also

