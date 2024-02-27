Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $68.16, but opened at $63.00. Perficient shares last traded at $67.11, with a volume of 31,225 shares.

The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Perficient by 300.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

