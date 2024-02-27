Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. 8,324,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,462,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

