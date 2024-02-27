Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 683,798 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 301,399 shares.The stock last traded at $90.78 and had previously closed at $91.00.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

