Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.600-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60-4.80 EPS.

PNW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.11.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

