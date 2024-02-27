Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 40.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,057 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 376.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 133,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $234.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.