Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $93.00.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.68.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $52.47 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.32.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $88,434.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,912,072.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,310 shares of company stock worth $3,328,616. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after buying an additional 962,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,014,000 after buying an additional 273,652 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after buying an additional 300,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

