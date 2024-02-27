Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$4.00 price target by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLZ.UN

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Shares of PLZ.UN stock traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.54. 25,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.67, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.40 and a 12 month high of C$4.87. The stock has a market cap of C$390.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.68.

(Get Free Report)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.