Portland General Electric (POR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR):

2/27/2024 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2024 – Portland General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Portland General Electric had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

2/19/2024 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2024 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

1/29/2024 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

1/22/2024 – Portland General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 84,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,240. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

