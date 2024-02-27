Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTL opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.82 million, a P/E ratio of 106.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 738.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,952,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after purchasing an additional 39,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 30,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

