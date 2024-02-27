PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Lifted by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 515,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,970,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.8% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 16.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,006,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.20.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $142.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.01 and a 200-day moving average of $137.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

