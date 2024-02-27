PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. PPL has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. PPL’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,567,000 after acquiring an additional 346,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after acquiring an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

