Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR) vs. CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Critical Survey

Prairie Operating (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Prairie Operating and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A CompoSecure 0 1 5 0 2.83

Profitability

CompoSecure has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 119.46%.

This table compares Prairie Operating and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A N/A -286.57% CompoSecure 4.62% -9.52% 45.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of CompoSecure shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of CompoSecure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prairie Operating and CompoSecure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $520,000.00 0.00 -$13.42 million N/A N/A CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.01 $18.66 million $0.88 5.49

CompoSecure has higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Prairie Operating on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co. engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc. and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co. in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others. In addition, it offers Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication, white-labeled cold storage wallet, Payments + Arculus Cold Storage, and Payments + Arculus Secure Authentication + Arculus Cold Storage. The company serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. CompoSecure, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

