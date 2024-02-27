Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Premier Financial

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.30. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Insider Transactions at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $30,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,148,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 244,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,341,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,553,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after buying an additional 234,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,876,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.