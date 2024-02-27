Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 3,000 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.14% of Ingevity worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 29.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingevity by 63.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity



Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.



