Primecap Management Co. CA Invests $1.24 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $180,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,742,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,299 shares of company stock worth $678,786 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

