Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases New Shares in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 326,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bowlero by 10.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter worth about $1,317,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOWL shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bowlero from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Stock Performance

NYSE BOWL opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Bowlero Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

