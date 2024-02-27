Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.06% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 63,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 331,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 190,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,257,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.