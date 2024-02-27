Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

PRIM opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.16. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90.

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

