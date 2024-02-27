Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.99

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 19146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PREF. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,774,000 after buying an additional 258,518 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $530,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

