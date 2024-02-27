Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 65,117 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2,214.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,117 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,481. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $162.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

