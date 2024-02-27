Private Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,396 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.74. 278,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $157.93.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

