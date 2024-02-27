Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,028.52.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,302.36. 312,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,171. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.18 and a 1 year high of $1,319.62. The company has a market cap of $609.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,178.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $994.66.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

