Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,561,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,804. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $133.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.79.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

