Private Advisory Group LLC Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Free Report) by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 129.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RGI traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.57. 31,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,468. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $154.21 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

