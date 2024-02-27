Private Advisory Group LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,704,959.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,486 shares of company stock worth $11,657,317 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.80. 1,292,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,280. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $78.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

