Private Advisory Group LLC Has $8.79 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 1.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 86.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after buying an additional 206,782 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,423. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.