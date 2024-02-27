Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.76 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TTE traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 280,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

